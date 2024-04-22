Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 723,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 105,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of A stock opened at $132.73 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

