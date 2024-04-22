B2Gold Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.