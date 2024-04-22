Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.22 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 206.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCPC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

