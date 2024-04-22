Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires Shares of 4,500 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.