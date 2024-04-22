Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $253,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.7 %

AMH opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

