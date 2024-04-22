Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $202,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.97 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.