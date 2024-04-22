Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.90 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

