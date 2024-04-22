Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $278.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $246.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.55.

Shares of PXD opened at $270.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.68 and a 200 day moving average of $238.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

