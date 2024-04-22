e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $184.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $156.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,325 shares of company stock worth $28,081,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

