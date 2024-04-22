Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fastenal by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Fastenal by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,050 shares of company stock worth $3,411,049. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

