J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0 %

PWR stock opened at $243.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.