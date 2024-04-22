J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $234.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average of $242.18.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

