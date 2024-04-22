National Bank Financial Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.0518 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,482,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,339,000 after acquiring an additional 244,155 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,920 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

