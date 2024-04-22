Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Omnicell worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.7% during the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

