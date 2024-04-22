Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,571,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,659,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,869 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.