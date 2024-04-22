OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

