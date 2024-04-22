Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.0 %

SIRI stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

