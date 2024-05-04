1,598 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $177.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

