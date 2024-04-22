SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

