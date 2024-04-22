Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,050 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $200.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.90 and a 200-day moving average of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.