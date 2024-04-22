Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Qualys worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

