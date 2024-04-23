Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.79.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

