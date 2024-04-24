TransDigm Group Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $8.56 Per Share (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.35. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $33.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.37 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,241.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,196.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,054.61. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $741.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

