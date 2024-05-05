Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $137.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.09, but opened at $122.31. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $118.97, with a volume of 4,628,358 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

