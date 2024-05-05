Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.30, but opened at $76.49. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Block shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 8,631,000 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

