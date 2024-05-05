Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $156.32, but opened at $171.00. Universal Display shares last traded at $165.70, with a volume of 121,402 shares changing hands.
The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Universal Display Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.