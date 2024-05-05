Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $108.17 and last traded at $103.55, with a volume of 168838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.90.

The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.38%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 385,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Post by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Post by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after buying an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.