Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $240.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clean Harbors traded as high as $210.26 and last traded at $208.86, with a volume of 64723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.55.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

