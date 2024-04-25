Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 177,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

