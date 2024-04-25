Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 6.9%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 38,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 534,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

