LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 2.7%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.