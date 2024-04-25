LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 2.7%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.
LiveWire Group Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
