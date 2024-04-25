Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 0.5 %

CVE:AMX opened at C$1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$214.92 million, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

