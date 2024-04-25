Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $39.13

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.74 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.