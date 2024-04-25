Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

