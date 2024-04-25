Cwm LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $884.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $493.42 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $806.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $931.85.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

