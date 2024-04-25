iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.