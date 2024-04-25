Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

