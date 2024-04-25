Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

