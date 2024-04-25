Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 187.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

