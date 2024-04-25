Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

