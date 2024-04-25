Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 232,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGX stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.