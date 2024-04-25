Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $221,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,354 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

