Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,057 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RSPN stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $686.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

