Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.83 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.