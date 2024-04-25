Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% during the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

