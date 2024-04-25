Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 21,248 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $466.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

