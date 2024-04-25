Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.