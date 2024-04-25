Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CRDL opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,396 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.