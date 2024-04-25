Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHTR opened at $264.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average of $350.07. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $254.31 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

