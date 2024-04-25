Comparing Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.24 million 0.58 -$8.15 million ($1.64) -0.36 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.79 billion 0.06 -$285.00 million ($3.71) -0.36

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -155.44% -52.90% -40.27% Liberty TripAdvisor -15.94% 43.52% 17.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Onfolio and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.8% of Onfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Onfolio and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Onfolio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

